Murder trial starts for Sharonville father accused of killing infant son

Joshua Mounts
Joshua Mounts(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Opening statements are scheduled Wednesday in the murder trial of a Sharonville father accused of killing his infant son.

Joshua Mounts, 30, was indicted on charges of aggravated murder and murder, court records show.

Mounts was caring for his son, Jayce, on in January 2018 when the baby suffered a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to his head, Sharonville police announced at the time.

“Yes, I have a 6-month-old, he just quit breathing,” Mounts said in a 911 call after the incident, according to a recording of the call.

“OK he’s not breathing?” the dispatcher said.

“No,” Mounts responded. “What should I do?”

The incident happened Jan. 25, though authorities say it wasn’t immediately known the child was abused. The mother says she was not home at the time of the incident. A toxicology report and ensuing investigation led to the father.

Jayce died from his injuries. His death was ruled a homicide, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

