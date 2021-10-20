Contests
Ohio prepares for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine authorization

Vax-2-School Program will expand to include children ages 5 to 11
Child COVID-19 Vaccine
Child COVID-19 Vaccine(kfyr)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Ohio Department of Health said children will have plenty of opportunities to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine as soon as it is authorized by the federal government.

The ODH said it is working with vaccine providers, pediatricians, family physicians, both adult and children’s hospitals, schools, and pharmacies across the state to prepare to vaccinate youth ages 5-11.

Federal regulators will meet over the next two weeks to weigh the safety and effectiveness of giving low-dose shots to children.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee is scheduled to meet to discuss the pediatric formulation of COVID-19 vaccines for those ages 5-11 on Oct. 26.

ODH said it has informed providers that they should be ready to vaccinate children 5-11 years old shortly after FDA authorization is granted and the CDC makes its recommendations. 

ODH is working closely with Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics (Ohio AAP) and the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association (OCHA) to prepare.

Among the state’s efforts are partnerships with 260 school districts across the state, who have plans to conduct vaccination clinics in schools and their local communities for children.

In addition, the Ohio Vax-2-School program will expand to include youth ages 5 to 11 years old.

Ohio Vax-2-School will award $2 million in scholarships to eligible Ohioans.

To date, more than 80,000 entries have been received for Ohio Vax-2-School at www.ohiovax2school.com.

The deadline to enter and drawing dates have not yet been announced.

