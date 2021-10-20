Contests
Ohio trooper helps driver escape from burning car: WATCH

Trooper Macko was on the side of the road when the flaming car drove past him.
Trooper Macko was on the side of the road when the flaming car drove past him.(Ohio State Highway Patrol Twitter)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper was in the right place at the right time Tuesday.

Video from OHP shows Trooper Macko pulled off on the side of a road when all of a sudden, a car on fire zooms past.

Trooper Macko drives up to the car once it stops and races to pull the driver out. The car is engulfed by flames moments later.

The trooper’s dashcam caught the entire incident.

Firefighters arrived at the scene to put the fire out.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

