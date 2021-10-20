Police search for man last seen leaving UC West Chester Hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Fairfield Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 55-year-old man.

Keith Barger was last seen on Oct. 14 leaving UC West Chester Hospital, police said.

Barger is described as a white male, approximately 5′10′', 180 pounds, brown hair, hazel eyes, and wears glasses.

He is believed to be without medication and needs to be located as soon as possible.

According to police, Barger is not believed to be driving a vehicle, but is likely on foot or utilizing rideshare.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you’re asked to call 911 or contact Detective Edens at 513-663-3897.

