Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Queen Elizabeth II taking medically advised rest

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after attending a Service of Thanksgiving to mark the Centenary of the Royal British Legion at Westminster Abbey, in London. Buckingham Palace said Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days.(AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 6:15 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has canceled a trip to Northern Ireland.

The palace did not offer specifics on the decision, but says the monarch is “in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow. ‘’

The palace added that she “sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future.’’

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
William Baker
Indiana man appears in court after pleading guilty to killing son’s friend at graduation party
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up

Latest News

Leslie Bricusse wrote lyrics for the Bond themes “Goldfinger” and “You Only Live Twice,” with...
Bond and ‘Willy Wonka’ songwriter Leslie Bricusse dies at 90
Nicholas Cruz, a 23-year-old former Stoneman Douglas student, is scheduled to plead guilty to...
Nikolas Cruz set to plead guilty to Parkland massacre
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the price impact for this package is "a tiny piece of GDP"...
Biden, lawmakers focus on climate, families in trimmed $2 trillion plan
Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., said the price impact for this package is "a tiny piece of GDP"...
Rep. Jayapal: Biden's agenda being paid for with taxes on corporations