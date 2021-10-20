Sheriff removing long-favored ‘cold case’ cards from Hamilton County Justice Center

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is removing from the justice center special playing cards on the belief that the cards are a security threat.

The playing cards bear the faces of murder victims or missing persons from unsolved cases in Greater Cincinnati.

Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey sent us a statement confirming the removal of the cards and claiming her office is working on a way to distribute them without compromising locking mechanisms in the jail.

McGuffey’s statement can be read at the end of this story.

Hope Dudley has been making the playing cards through her nonprofit “U Can Speak For Me” since 2007, when her son, Daniel, was killed.

The decks have been at the Hamilton County Justice Center since 2014. Dudley says she delivers up to 600 decks of cards yearly bearing the faces of more than 160 victims.

The goal is to get inmates talking during card games, Dudley explains. Perhaps they might be inspired to come forward with information that could close unsolved cases.

For families of the victims, the cards provide a vital sense of hope that progress is still being made on getting justice for their loved ones.

“It gave me hope that more people would be aware of my son’s murder,” said Joy Marshall, whose son, Micah Wise, is on the cards.

Amy Thompson called the cards “our biggest hope and our biggest outlet.” Thompson’s brother, Brian Thompson, is on the cards as well.

Dudley says she follows the original instructions put in place by the warden.

“He wanted permission from every family,” Dudley said. “He didn’t want any direct address on the cards, and he wanted to make sure that the inmates bought the cards, because it [created] a sense of ownership.”

Dudley explains she reached out to the jail officials last week to see if they were ready to reorder and was told the cards are not being used because they’re a security risk.

“Couldn’t believe it,” she said. “We wanted to stop the violence. We want to get some of these murderers off the street, because they did it once, they’re gonna do it again. [...] My heart was hurting. I just had to break down and cry.”

Thompson and Marshall are left wondering as well.

“Everybody knows it’s an older facility, and maybe they need to work on their locking mechanisms,” Thompson said. “I don’t really understand how a piece of paper could be that much of a threat. But of course, we don’t want anyone’s life to be in danger.”

Dudley says the cards are still being used in state facilities in Ohio and that the Butler County Jail just ordered 100 additional decks.

She and the family members of some victims will be outside the justice center on Saturday to rally for the cards to remain inside the facility.

Sheriff McGuffey’s statement:

“Historically, we have supported, and continue to support Hope Dudley and the organization “U Can Speak For Me”. However, recently, it has come to our attention that the inmates are using the playing cards to compromise the security of the locking mechanisms for the individual cells inside the jail.

“In light of that fact, we are creating a strategy to continue to distribute these cards in a manner that will not compromise the security of the Hamilton County Jail. It is our intent to reach out to the “U Can Speak for Me” organization to collaborate and continue to support their mission, which we believe in, that these playing cards make a difference in getting justice for the victims of violent crime.”

