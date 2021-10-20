Sheriff’s office searching for Butler County teen missing for 5 months

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenage boy is missing from the home of his foster family in Butler County.

John McConnell, 17, has been missing since May. Boone County sheriff’s deputies have been on the case for several months.

Kira Pierson is a member of John’s extended family and also happens to run the Butler County Missing Facebook page.

“They’re just really concerned it’s been so long without contact from family,” she said.

John was last seen getting into a car with his biological mother, with whom he is not supposed to have any contact.

That woman, Jennifer McConnell, is now incarcerated at the Butler County Jail on charges of theft and failure to appear.

“There is a big concern about where he is since he is clearly not with her anymore,” Pierson said.

John has run away from his foster family several times, according to Pierson, but usually, he comes back within a month.

This time, it’s been almost six months since they’ve heard from him.

Pierson says John hangs out in Hamilton but has connections to Cincinnati.

“It’s not safe for anybody to be living on the streets, especially a child who is under 18, who has no resources, no financial resources, no housing, no food security,” she said.

John is described as 5′11″ and 220 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you’re urged to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 785-1000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.