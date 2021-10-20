Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Sheriff’s office searching for Butler County teen missing for 5 months

The 17-year-old’s foster family hasn’t heard from him since May.
John McConnell
John McConnell(Butler County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A teenage boy is missing from the home of his foster family in Butler County.

John McConnell, 17, has been missing since May. Boone County sheriff’s deputies have been on the case for several months.

Kira Pierson is a member of John’s extended family and also happens to run the Butler County Missing Facebook page.

“They’re just really concerned it’s been so long without contact from family,” she said.

John was last seen getting into a car with his biological mother, with whom he is not supposed to have any contact.

That woman, Jennifer McConnell, is now incarcerated at the Butler County Jail on charges of theft and failure to appear.

“There is a big concern about where he is since he is clearly not with her anymore,” Pierson said.

John has run away from his foster family several times, according to Pierson, but usually, he comes back within a month.

This time, it’s been almost six months since they’ve heard from him.

Pierson says John hangs out in Hamilton but has connections to Cincinnati.

“It’s not safe for anybody to be living on the streets, especially a child who is under 18, who has no resources, no financial resources, no housing, no food security,” she said.

John is described as 5′11″ and 220 lbs. with red hair and brown eyes.

If you know where he is, you’re urged to contact the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at (513) 785-1000.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Fire officials are on scene early Monday of a fire that rekindled at a Butler County wedding...
Fire rekindles at Butler County wedding venue
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Woman killed in Warren County crash

Latest News

Cold case playing cards distributed in Ohio jails, prisons to help with unsolved murders.
Sheriff removing long-favored ‘cold case’ cards from Hamilton County Justice Center
Event gives platform to parents who have lost children to gun violence
Event gives platform to parents who have lost children to gun violence
According to the sheriff’s office, all of the animals appeared to be in poor health and...
Prison time for Bethel couple after children, animals found in ‘deplorable’ state
Bodycam video shows deputy throwing out stop sticks before he was hit by an SUV
Bodycam video released of NKY crash that injured sheriff's deputy