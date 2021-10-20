Contests
Sister shot by sibling in Middletown, city spokeswoman says

Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot,...
Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot, according to the city spokeswoman.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is in custody after allegedly shooting her sister in Middletown early Wednesday.

Around 8:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue, the sibling said they had shot their sister, according to the city spokeswoman.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the woman with a gunshot wound.

The spokeswoman said the victim was taken to Atrium Medical Center. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

The suspected shooter was still in the home on Lafayette Avenue and taken into custody, according to the city spokeswoman.

Police are still investigating.

Call 911, 513-425-7700 or Det. Porter 513-425-7735 if you have any information regarding the shooting.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

