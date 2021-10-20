Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

South Dakota Senator’s plan to “fix” Facebook

Members of Congress agree: it’s time for new internet regulations, as made apparent during the Facebook whistleblower testimony this month on Capitol Hill.
By Kristin Kasper
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Building on recent public attention surrounding recent social media mishaps, Sen. John Thune (R-SD) said there might be some bipartisan change “scrolling” into view.

One is the push to tear apart secret social media algorithms.

With the Filter Bubble Bill, lawmakers aim to make users aware of content manipulation and to require sites like Facebook to include content from outside of a user’s search history or interests.

There’s also the larger push for moderation transparency.

With another bill, a group of senators want to require sites to explain why a user’s content has been removed and give them a chance to repeal the decision.

“A couple pieces of legislation both of which we think kind of get at the heart of this issue and that is that fact that big tech companies now are moderating the content people see in a way that is very secret, very opaque,” said Sen. Thune.

These bills have bipartisan support, but they aren’t the only ideas for Congress to browse. There’s talk of creating a new federal agency to oversee the internet and discussions of other disclosure mandates.

It’s also important to note the last time lawmakers passed comprehensive internet reform was 25 years ago in 1996. Traditionally, the large tech companies have objected to specific Congressional proposals because of the constant evolving industry.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
William Baker
Indiana man appears in court after pleading guilty to killing son’s friend at graduation party
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says

Latest News

Ohio House Speaker Bob Cupp has once again put the brakes on a GOP bill restricting employers’...
Ohio bill to restrict employers ability to mandate COVID-19 vaccine appears to be dead
Cincinnati City Hall (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guaderrama)
November election could turn over entire Cincinnati City Council
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel speaks before a rally for Republican vice presidential...
U.S. Senate candidate Josh Mandel kicked out of suburban Cincinnati school board meeting
‘Extraordinary’ Cincinnati City Council race sees record number of candidates
‘Extraordinary’ Cincinnati City Council race sees record number of candidates
The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday.
Ohio voter registration closes Monday; early voting opens Tuesday