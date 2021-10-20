Wednesday is last day for public comment on Archdiocese of Cincinnati reorganization plan

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Wednesday is the last day for public input on the reorganization plan of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati.

The plan, “Beacons of Light,” was announced earlier this month and is meant to reorganize parishes and their leadership.

Archdiocese officials hope this will address current challenges and set the Catholic church up for growth in the future.

Families of Parishes will then be responsible for revising mass schedules, combining church programs, and making decisions about the future of underutilized church buildings along with the status of Catholic schools.

Planning for the reorganization has been underway for months however, no final decisions have been made about what the archdiocese will look like a year from now.

“The general consensus is the plan seems to make sense,” Jennifer Schack, media relations with the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, said. “It’s good to address the needs of the future of the church. We have someone from another diocese offer their input of having gone through this themselves and things that worked and didn’t work for them.”

Parishioners may drop your comments off at their parish office or mail them to Beacons of Light, C/O Archdiocese of Cincinnati, 100 East Eighth Street, Cincinnati, Ohio, 45202.

They may also be submitted online at www.BeaconsAOC.org

The final announcement about restructuring will be made in November and implementation will begin July 1, 2022.

