Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman charged with murder after shooting sister in Middletown, police say

Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot,...
Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot, according to the city spokeswoman.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting her sister early Wednesday.

Around 8:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue, a woman said she had shot her sister, according to the city spokeswoman.

Monica Pennington was identified as the suspected shooter a few hours later, police wrote on Twitter.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a gunshot wound.

The spokeswoman said the victim was taken to Atrium Medical Center.

The sister died after getting to the hospital, the spokeswoman confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Pennington was charged with murder in connection with the shooting around 2:25 p.m., according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
William Baker
Indiana man appears in court after pleading guilty to killing son’s friend at graduation party
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says

Latest News

FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
FOX19 NOW at 3:30 p.m.
The homeowner has since put up some lights along, with a sign that says it’s a Halloween display.
‘DO NOT CALL 911′: Homeowner puts up sign after Halloween display prompts emergency response
Trooper Macko was on the side of the road when the flaming car drove past him.
Ohio trooper helps driver escape from burning car: WATCH
The project was part of a $175 million investment, according to CVG.
CVG’s transportation investment to help more than travelers
Child COVID-19 Vaccine
Ohio prepares for pediatric COVID-19 vaccine authorization