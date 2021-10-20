Woman charged with murder after shooting sister in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman has been arrested for murder after allegedly shooting her sister early Wednesday.

Around 8:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue, a woman said she had shot her sister, according to the city spokeswoman.

Monica Pennington was identified as the suspected shooter a few hours later, police wrote on Twitter.

Officers arrived at the scene to find the victim with a gunshot wound.

The spokeswoman said the victim was taken to Atrium Medical Center.

The sister died after getting to the hospital, the spokeswoman confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Pennington was charged with murder in connection with the shooting around 2:25 p.m., according to police.

***UPDATED PRESS RELEASE*** pic.twitter.com/6CNSCucifE — Middletown Division of Police (@MPDOhio) October 20, 2021

