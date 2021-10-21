911 call released after woman kills sister in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The 911 call from Wednesday’s shooting where a woman shot her own sister is giving a glimpse at how things unfolded.

The shooting happened around 8:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Monica Pennington is accused of shooting her sister, Pamela Pennington, during an argument, according to Middletown Police Chief David Birk.

Pamela died after being taken to Atrium Medical Center, a city spokesperson confirmed to FOX19 NOW.

Monica is scheduled to appear in court Friday for the murder charge.

