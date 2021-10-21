Crews battle NKY fire

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Crews are on scene investigating the cause of a northern Kentucky fire.

It was reported just after 3 a.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Crescent Avenue, according to Kenton County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported.

At least two residents were temporarily displaced while crews put out the blaze.

