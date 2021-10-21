Contests
Drive-by shooting injures two in Evanston

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Harvard Avenue.
The shooting happened around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Harvard Avenue.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A drive-by shooting injured two men Thursday afternoon in Evanston.

Around 2 p.m. in the 3000 block of Harvard Avenue, an unknown suspect fired gunshots from a vehicle and hit two people, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The shooting victims, ages 19 and 21, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Walnut Hills High School did go on lockdown following the shooting, according to a Cincinnati Public Schools spokesperson.

The school is no longer on lockdown.

