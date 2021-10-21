Firefighters rescue 3 from Warren County fire

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews rescued three residents, including a young child, from a Warren County fire early Thursday.

The child was taken to a hospital for observation.

Flames broke out the 3300 block of Crescent Falls Way just after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to Warren County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported, but damage was set at $80,000, fire officials on scene said.

The cause remains under investigation.

