Firefighters rescue 3 from Warren County fire

Fire crews rescued three residents, including a young child, from a fire in Deerfield Township...
Fire crews rescued three residents, including a young child, from a fire in Deerfield Township early Thursday.(FOX19 NOW)
By Morgan Parrish and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:18 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Fire crews rescued three residents, including a young child, from a Warren County fire early Thursday.

The child was taken to a hospital for observation.

Flames broke out the 3300 block of Crescent Falls Way just after 3 a.m. Thursday, according to Warren County dispatchers.

No injuries were reported, but damage was set at $80,000, fire officials on scene said.

The cause remains under investigation.

