Man used gun, racist slur to intimidate stranger at gas station, police say

The victim, according to police, was just trying to put air in his tires.
Michael Simpson
Michael Simpson(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
By Courtney King
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police on Tuesday arrested a suspect accused of repeatedly using a racial slur while pointing a gun in the face of a man at a gas station.

The victim, police say, was just trying to put air in his tires.

The August incident happened in broad daylight at the Speedway on River Road, according to court documents.

Michael Simpson, 38, was doing drugs with a woman in his car when a man asked him to move his car so he could use the air pump, police say.

“I asked him if he’s going to move up, and he said, ‘Yeah, when I get ready,’” said the supposed victim, who did not want to be identified. “So we had a few words, and he jumped out of the car with a 12-gauge [gun.] I think it was a 12-gauge. I ain’t sure what it was.”

The man says he’d never met Simpson before the incident and that he’s never had anything like this happen before.

“Somebody put a gun in your face, it’s going to shake you a little bit,” he said.

It wasn’t just the gun that shook him, though. Court documents allege Simpson called the man “n****” repeatedly.

“It was real upsetting,” the man said. “You want to do something to them, but you’re not stupid, and you get out of the way.”

He explains the racially charged language made the situation that much more stressful.

“It makes it a lot worse, but ain’t nothing you can do about it,” he said.

Simpson is charged with racial intimidation.

He will be in court on Oct. 29.

