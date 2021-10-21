Ohio unveils new license plate; Social media points out possible design flaw

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s new standard license plate might already have one glaring mistake.

On Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine and Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles Registrar Charlie Norman unveiled the “Sunshine in Ohio” plate design.

The top of the plate is where some Twitter users have pointed out a problem.

What appears to be the Wright brothers’ Wright Flyer is flying through the air with a banner reading, “birthplace of aviation.”

The problem - some Twitter users are pointing out - the plane is backward.

1903 Wright Flyer (A19610048000) at the Smithsonian Institution National Air and Space Museum. February 27, 2017. Smithsonian photo by Eric Long (A19610048000.3T8A5583) (NASM2018-10795) (Eric Long | Photo by Eric Long, Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum (NASM2018-10795))

The banner is actually attached to the front of the plane instead of the rear.

New Ohio license plate design (Source: WOIO)

The new plate will be available to drivers at the end of the year.

FOX19 NOW is reaching out to officials to find out if there is a design flaw and what they plan to do if the plane is backward.

