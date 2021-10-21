Recognize this man? Suspect sought in hit-and-run that left motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police released a video of a man who is sought in connection with a hit-and run-crash that left a man with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, on Sept. 27 a car was traveling eastbound on Ezzard Charles Drive and failed to stop at a red light, striking a motorcyclist who was traveling northbound on Winchell Ave.

Police said the car suspected of hitting Mical Landrum is a dark-colored 2008-2012 model Toyota Camry that has damage on the right front side of the vehicle.

The driver is described as a man who is around 5′10″ to 6′, according to police.

Landrum has been on life support at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center since the crash, his family told FOX19 NOW.

Anyone with information about the car or driver is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

