Rodent Awareness Week: Prevent pesks from making your house their home

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Oct. 18 through Oct. 24 is more than just a normal week, it’s Rodent Awareness Week.

Pest control companies use the week to alert homeowners that rodents are actively seeking shelter inside homes during the colder months.

“The field mice are going to come in and it’s cold outside. It’s getting cooler, they’re looking for someplace to spend the winter, stay warm,” explains Rose Pest Solutions Regional Manager Jeff Teague. “And then there’s a gap. Warm air going out, rodents see that warm air, it’s a highway right into the house.”

Teague says there are three reasons people call Rose Pest Solutions.

One reason is they are afraid of the rodents. Another reason is they don’t have the time to take care of the problem, and the other is they don’t know the knowledge needed to rid the rodents for good.

“What we do is we come out, and we do a survey and look around their house at Rose,” says Teague, “And we look for all the openings, all the entry points, all the places they have to deal with, and we find ways to solve it.”

Even walking around Teague’s home, several places were seen that will need to be patched or sealed before winter.

Some of those gaps included an area of disturbed mulch by the front door, broken seals in siding and doors, cracked caulking around pipes, and a woodpile.

These are all places you could find a mouse that wants to become your next house guest.

It only takes a hole the size of a dime for a mouse to enter a home.

All they need is a warm place, food, and water.

Once Rose identifies these places, they may set traps.

Rose Pest Solutions will maintain the traps, which means it’s their responsibility to remove anything that may find its way inside.

You can also take care of the problem yourself if you can outsmart the rodents.

“What happens is over the years is the mice have been caught on,” explains Teague. “The ones that lived were the ones that reproduced. So, when they reproduce, their young is afraid of mouse traps.”

That’s right, these pests have become smarter over time.

Not only do these rodents spread disease and create unsanitary conditions, but they can also cause fires.

“Mice and all rodents have teeth that grow, they’re constantly growing,” Teague continues, “They’re harder than iron, they have to gnaw on things to whittle those teeth back. Wire is hard enough; they love to chew on that and that causes fires and can cause other damage to your home. It’s really something that’s dangerous.”

Teague says 21 million homes will become victims to rodents this winter or one in three Americans.

While it is a common problem, it does need to be taken care of sooner rather than later.

