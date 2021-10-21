‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities are warning about a gang of “ruthless and fearless” car thieves targeting communities across the Tri-State.

A statement from Warren County Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Kirby says there are 41 known members of “the glacier gang” stealing cars in southwestern Ohio:

“[...]Not only are they breaking into cars to steal them, but they are gaining access to residences and approaching people inside.

“Everyone needs to keep their doors locked to their cars. Don’t leave your garage door remotes accessible in a parked car outside, lock all of your windows and doors not just at night, but also during the day. They have been known to walk into people’s residences while people are home.

“They are aggressive and violent. One youth who is alleged to have a terminal illness has vowed to ‘go out in a blaze of glory.’ Everybody needs to remain vigilant and exercise care. Please ensure this is disseminated to all of your staff.”

Kirby sent the statement in an email on Thursday to court and government personnel across Warren County, a source confirms.

His statement isn’t the first time Tri-State authorities have confirmed the existence of a car theft ring. Reports of car thefts, especially those involving juveniles, swelled in late summer.

On Sept. 23, Villa Hills police issued a statement warning residents about a group of thieves targeting “every city” in Northern Kentucky. The group had been involved in several police pursuits, Police Chief Col. Bryan Allen said at the time.

Various jurisdictions issued similar warnings about car thefts on both sides of the river through September.

Last week, a Boone County Sheriff’s deputy was struck in the road by a stolen SUV whose driver was fleeing police.

Four juveniles were apprehended the following day. The deputy is recovering.

The suspects allegedly found a garage door opener in an unlocked car near a residence and stole the unlocked SUV inside.

They’re facing charges of attempted murder and receiving stolen property.

Authorities say the suspects operated similarly to the regionwide car theft gang Kirby references in his statement, but so far they have not confirmed the suspects’ involvement in it.

The same is true of two suspects police say tried to lure a Warren County woman out of her residence this week after lying that their car had broken down. That incident remains under investigation.

