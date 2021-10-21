Scattered showers through the afternoon, then cooler air arrives

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As long as the cold front marches closer, we’ll keep a chance for scattered showers in the forecast through late afternoon. Overcast sky conditions will hold high temperatures in the upper 60s, just shy of the 70-degree mark today.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy, breezy and dry. Lows dip into the 40s for most of the Tri-State. Friday looks to be mainly dry with only a slight chance for a few showers on the backside of the front. You’ll notice the cool down with highs in the chilly upper 50s.

The first half of the weekend looks dry. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs near 60 degrees. Rain chances go up on Sunday with a possibility for storms and heavy downpours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.