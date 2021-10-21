Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Scattered showers through the afternoon, then cooler air arrives

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As long as the cold front marches closer, we’ll keep a chance for scattered showers in the forecast through late afternoon. Overcast sky conditions will hold high temperatures in the upper 60s, just shy of the 70-degree mark today.

Tonight, will be partly cloudy, breezy and dry. Lows dip into the 40s for most of the Tri-State. Friday looks to be mainly dry with only a slight chance for a few showers on the backside of the front. You’ll notice the cool down with highs in the chilly upper 50s.

The first half of the weekend looks dry. Plenty of sunshine on Saturday with highs near 60 degrees. Rain chances go up on Sunday with a possibility for storms and heavy downpours.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed
Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot,...
Middletown woman charged with murder after shooting sister, police say
Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video

Latest News

Frank Marzullo
Rain Shower Chances On Thursday
Thursday First Alert Forecast Video
Frank's Thursday Forecast Update
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Warmer Thursday Morning and a Shower Chance During the Day
Overnight Forecast Update - Showers on the Way
Overnight Forecast Update - Showers on the Way