Second person dies after crash in Warren County

Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.
Police are investigating a crash that killed two people in Hamilton Township Sunday morning.(Hamilton Township Police Department)
By Kim Schupp
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A second person has died following a crash in Warren County over the weekend.

Hamilton Township police say the crash shortly before 11 a.m. on State Route 48 near Harrison Road on Sunday.

Police say their preliminary investigation indicates a 1989 Jaguar, driven by 88-year-old Roger Reynolds, was headed northbound on SR 48 when he lost control of the car and crossed the double yellow line.

A 2019 Toyota RAV-4 headed southbound on SR 48 struck the Jaguar on the passenger side and 66-year-old Chola Reynolds of Loveland died as a result, police say.

Officers said Mr. Reynolds was taken by helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he later died.

The driver of the Toyota and her husband suffered non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, they were treated and released from Bethesda North Hospital.

They were all wearing seatbelts.

Officers say it does not appear that speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

