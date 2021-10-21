Contests
Spooky Nook sports, entertainment complex construction on track for 2022 opening

By Mike Schell
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Spooky Nook construction is still expected to be done by the end of the year as work is now in the home stretch, the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce says.

The 1.2 million square foot project will house a 233 room hotel and a conference center that is second in size and scope to Duke Energy Center in the Tri-State.

The Spooky Nook Sports Champion Mill is being constructed on the old Champion Paper Mill site. It will feature 14 hardwood courts, 14 sport courts, and full-size indoor and outdoor turf fields.

The chamber says Spooky Nook will create about 150 full-time hospitality and service jobs.

Some features of the complex will open in 2021. However, a grand opening is scheduled for April 2022, the Chamber of Commerce says.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

