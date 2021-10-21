Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

UK suspending activities for all new fraternity members in wake of student’s death

According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around...
According to the UK Police Department, officers were called to the Farm House Fraternity around 6:20 p.m. Monday about an unresponsive student.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky has made some changes involving the investigation into the death of student.

Thursday morning, UK announced it was suspending, indefinitely, all activities for new members of all fraternities on campus.

University officials said they planned to act quick and be transparent as the look into the death of 18-year-old Lofton Hazelwood. He died Monday after being found unresponsive at the Farmhouse Fraternity.

The coroner listed his cause of death as presumed alcohol toxicity.

Hazelwood was a new member of Farmhouse.

UK will also require new training for all fraternities on campus, focusing on hazing prevention, bystander intervention and university expectations.

UK adminstrators are meeting with fraternity and sorority life student leaders to speak with them about the changes.

We have learned UK Police did file a liquor law violation against the Farmhouse Fraternity on Monday, the day Hazelwood was found. The violation includes underage drinking.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed
Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after reported their sister had been shot,...
Middletown woman charged with murder after shooting sister, police say
Deaariounse Bryant is under arrest in a shooting at a Colerain Township apartment Wednesday...
Woman shot in Colerain Township dies, police say 2 suspects charged

Latest News

Newport School of Innovation guidance counselor talks new programs
Newport School of Innovation guidance counselor talks new programs
Programs expanding at Newport School Innovation
Programs expanding at Newport School Innovation
Newport School of Innovation expanding programs
Newport School of Innovation expanding programs
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio unveils new license plate; Social media points out possible design flaw