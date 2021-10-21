Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Woman, 19, shot at Colerain apartment complex

Colerain police investigate a shooting Wednesday night on Royal Glen Drive.
Colerain police investigate a shooting Wednesday night on Royal Glen Drive.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that put a 19-year-old woman in the hospital Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Royal Glen Drive, according to Colerain police.

The woman was found shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on the extent of her injuries, but police say she was admitted in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Colerain police at (513) 385-7504.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Viral video taken from a front-row fan during the Bengals win in Detroit on Sunday.
Bengals’ Uzomah offers new phone, tickets to fan who took famous video
Over 150 Montgomery city leaders will meet by conference call three separate times this week to...
10-digit dialing will be required in Cincinnati, NKY starting this weekend
The crash happened on Clifton Road Monday morning.
2 road workers struck, 1 killed in SE Indiana, state police say
Family wants change in mental health system following loved one's death
Man killed walking on I-71/75 let down by mental healthcare safety net, family says
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says

Latest News

Michael Simpson
Man used gun, racist slur to intimidate stranger at gas station, police say
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed
The electronic display shows the team logos over the empty Paul Brown Stadium before an NFL...
Free street festival planned as city welcomes FIFA World Cup delegation
Couple finds replacement wedding venue in unlikely place after Butler County fire
Couple finds replacement wedding venue in unlikely place after Butler County fire