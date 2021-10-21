Woman, 19, shot at Colerain apartment complex

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that put a 19-year-old woman in the hospital Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Royal Glen Drive, according to Colerain police.

The woman was found shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

No word on the extent of her injuries, but police say she was admitted in stable condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Colerain police at (513) 385-7504.

Colerain Police are investigating a shooting. A 19 year old girl was shot and taken to the hospital. I’m working to find out how serious her injuries are. pic.twitter.com/TCefsqAZVT — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) October 20, 2021

