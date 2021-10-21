Contests
Woman shot in Colerain Twp dies, 2 suspects charged

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman shot in Colerain Township Wednesday night has died, and two suspects have been charged, according to police.

The shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. in the 2800 block of Royal Glen Drive, according to Colerain police.

Deaariounse Bryant of Over-the-Rhine is charged with reckless homicide in the death of Journee Hicks, Colerain Township police wrote in an affidavit filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

He was charged after police determined he “admitted to shooting the victim one time, causing her death after he was mishandling a loaded semi-auto handgun,” police wrote.

Police said another male was charged with tampering with evidence.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Colerain Police Department.

