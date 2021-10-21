Xavier University grads hope to keep waterways clean with new innovation

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A couple of Xavier University students are helping to keep plastic out of the ocean by starting along the waterways here in Ohio.

Michael Arens is a recent grad from Xavier University. He and his friend David Constantine share a passion for clean waterways and eliminating pollution.

About four years ago, they had the idea to do something about the pollution problem with their Clean Earth Rovers startup.

Think of it as a Roomba on water.

The rover is still in the testing phase but will eventually be autonomous. It will not only collect trash but also data about the water quality.

It can then predict impacts on marine life and water quality.

“We’ve collected anything from bottles to paint buckets to large pieces of logs of wood,” says Arens. “One time, we caught a balloon pump inside of it. That was kind of weird.”

It’s estimated the rover can handle up to 100lbs of trash at a time before it needs to be emptied.

That can save marinas and other coastal businesses time and money from skimming the water themselves.

“We want to get this in as many places as people can use it,” says Clean Earth Rovers COO David Constantine. “Of course, we’re starting in the U.S., but we’ve already had talks in British Columbia but worldwide. The sky is the limit with this. It’s something the world needs and we’re here to provide it.”

These Xavier students say they wouldn’t be as far along in this project if it wasn’t for the University of Cincinnati Venture Lab at 1819.

“This program is an example of what happens in the Cincinnati Innovation District,” explains University of Cincinnati Director of Startups Grant Hoffman, “Where we have groups concentrating talent in our area for the region in order to make ideas like this come to life.”

Hoffman says the venture lab wants to keep these ideas and the talent in the Tri-State area.

For now, that is the plan for this small group of entrepreneurs.

“It’s big goals for sure, but we believe that we can do it,” exclaims Constantine. “Some people think it’s really cool, and some people don’t really believe in it, which is okay, but we believe in ourselves, so that’s what’s most important in this.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.