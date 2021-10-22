Butler County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest after Thursday homicide

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a Hanover Township homicide investigation.

Justin Nix, 30, is the man the sheriff’s office is looking for, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced Friday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Hanover Township, the sheriff said a homicide occurred. Jones said Nix is a person of interest.

Nix is described as 5′9″, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1000 if you have information on Nix’s whereabouts.

Sheriff Jones did not say who the homicide victim is or where the crime occurred within Hanover Township.

More information will be released sometime Friday, he said.

