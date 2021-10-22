Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Butler County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest after Thursday homicide

Crime scene tape
Crime scene tape
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a person of interest in connection with a Hanover Township homicide investigation.

Justin Nix, 30, is the man the sheriff’s office is looking for, Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones announced Friday.

Around 11:30 p.m. Thursday in Hanover Township, the sheriff said a homicide occurred. Jones said Nix is a person of interest.

Nix is described as 5′9″, 205 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Justin Nix, 30, is a person of interest in the homicide investigation, the sheriff said.
Justin Nix, 30, is a person of interest in the homicide investigation, the sheriff said.(Butler County Sheriff's Office)

Call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 513-785-1000 if you have information on Nix’s whereabouts.

Sheriff Jones did not say who the homicide victim is or where the crime occurred within Hanover Township.

More information will be released sometime Friday, he said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate
Mekiyell Muhammad (left) Deaariounse Bryant (right)
Woman shot in Colerain Township dies, police say 2 suspects charged
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew
Father Drew rape trial being delayed for the fourth time, defense says
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Monica Pennington
Bond set for Middletown woman charged with sister’s murder
Jatoy Mathis
Video arson suspect arrested