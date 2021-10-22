Colerain police searching for missing 12-year-old
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.
Kaleb Willis was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday evening near Crest Road in Pleasant Run, according to Colerain police.
Willis was wearing black padded football pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911 or contact Colerain police at 513.321.2677.
