Colerain police searching for missing 12-year-old

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kaleb Willis was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday evening near Crest Road in Pleasant Run, according to Colerain police.

Willis was wearing black padded football pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911 or contact Colerain police at 513.321.2677.

