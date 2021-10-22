Contests
Colerain police searching for missing 12-year-old

Kaleb Willis
Kaleb Willis(Colerain Township Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 12-year-old boy.

Kaleb Willis was last seen around 6 p.m. Thursday evening near Crest Road in Pleasant Run, according to Colerain police.

Willis was wearing black padded football pants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call 911 or contact Colerain police at 513.321.2677.

MISSING JUVENILE 12 year old Kaleb Willis was last seen around 6pm near Crest Road in Pleasant Run. He was last seen...

Posted by Colerain Police on Thursday, October 21, 2021

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

