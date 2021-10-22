Cooler today, weekend rain chance

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy and cool today with only a slight chance for a few afternoon or evening sprinkles possible. Drier air will make for a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will stay near 60 degrees.

Showers return to the Tri-State area Sunday early afternoon. More rain will fall Monday.

We are monitoring the arrival of the first frost in the Tri-State. So far, a Killing Frost is still NOT in the picture at least through the first few days of November. Some valley locations may pick up light frost into early November. There are indications that between November 3rd and 9th pockets of problem frost could develop in the area. Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between the 15th and 19th of November.

