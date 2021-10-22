Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Cooler today, weekend rain chance

By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cloudy and cool today with only a slight chance for a few afternoon or evening sprinkles possible. Drier air will make for a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday. Temperatures on Saturday will stay near 60 degrees.

Showers return to the Tri-State area Sunday early afternoon. More rain will fall Monday.

We are monitoring the arrival of the first frost in the Tri-State. So far, a Killing Frost is still NOT in the picture at least through the first few days of November. Some valley locations may pick up light frost into early November. There are indications that between November 3rd and 9th pockets of problem frost could develop in the area. Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between the 15th and 19th of November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate
Mekiyell Muhammad (left) Deaariounse Bryant (right)
Woman shot in Colerain Township dies, police say 2 suspects charged
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed

Latest News

Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Frank Marzullo
Cooler Air Friday, Temperatures In The Upper 50′s
A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
Mostly Cloudy and Chilly Overnight, Sprinkles & Chilly Friday
Overnight Forecast Update - Chilly Friday with Sprinkles
Overnight Forecast Update - Chilly Friday with Sprinkles