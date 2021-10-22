Court Friday for Middletown woman charged with sister’s murder

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman charged with murdering her sister will appear in court Friday.

Monica Pennington is scheduled to appear in Middletown Municipal Court at 8:30 a.m., jail officials say.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk says Pennington admitted to shooting her sister during an argument and alcohol was involved.

Police say it happened Wednesday morning in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

