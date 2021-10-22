Former youth football coach found guilty of gross sexual imposition

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former youth football coach who was accused of having sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13 was found guilty Friday of gross sexual imposition, according to Warren County court officials.

Eric Schmidt was found not guilty of rape and public indecency. The jury could not reach a verdict on a second count of gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

Schmidt used to be an assistant coach with the Kings Youth Football program.

The crimes happened in April 2015 and September 2019 in Mason, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

The two victims were described as “acquaintances” of Schmidt and his family, the prosecutor explained.

