Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Former youth football coach found guilty of gross sexual imposition

(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A former youth football coach who was accused of having sexual contact with two girls under the age of 13 was found guilty Friday of gross sexual imposition, according to Warren County court officials.

Eric Schmidt was found not guilty of rape and public indecency. The jury could not reach a verdict on a second count of gross sexual imposition and public indecency.

Schmidt used to be an assistant coach with the Kings Youth Football program.

The crimes happened in April 2015 and September 2019 in Mason, Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said.

The two victims were described as “acquaintances” of Schmidt and his family, the prosecutor explained.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate
Mekiyell Muhammad (left) Deaariounse Bryant (right)
Woman shot in Colerain Township dies, police say 2 suspects charged
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Father Geoff Drew
Father Drew rape trial being delayed for the fourth time, defense says
Cecelia Pratt is 14 years old and lives with cerebral palsy.
Cincinnati teen fighting brain disorder is asking for help to get a service dog
TT's Take: 'The next thing you eat' explores future of food
TT's Take: 'The next thing you eat' explores future of food
Donald Ketterer
Butler County killer’s death sentence overturned