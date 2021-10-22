Contests
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home

A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County, according to police.(WAFB)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County, according to police.

Police say that officers responded to a residence on Brewster Lane in Morning View, Kentucky, for a well-being check around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

While at the residence, officers say they found 25-year-old Kameryn Recchia suffering from a gunshot wound.

The Kenton County Coroner pronounced Recchia dead at the scene.

According to Kenton County Police, an arrest warrant has been issued for Dillion Brewster, 26, from Morning View, Kentucky, for murder, domestic violence and possession of a firearm.

Dillion Brewster, 26, has been charged in the death of Kameryn Recchia, 25.
Dillion Brewster, 26, has been charged in the death of Kameryn Recchia, 25.(Miami County Ohio Jail)

Police say that Brewster is in custody at the Miami County, Ohio jail for unrelated charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, having weapons while under disability and endangering children.

The situation is still under investigation.

