Police investigating death of man found unresponsive in Delhi Township

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in Delhi Township earlier Friday.

According to Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the 100 block of Anderson Ferry Road.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The death is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

