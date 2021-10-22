Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Police investigating death of man found unresponsive in Delhi Township

Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in Delhi Township earlier Friday.
Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in Delhi Township earlier Friday.(FOX19 NOW)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating the death of a man found unresponsive in Delhi Township earlier Friday.

According to Cincinnati Police Department, officers responded to a report of a person found unresponsive around 10:30 a.m. Friday at the 100 block of Anderson Ferry Road.

The identity of the victim is unknown at this time.

The death is under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Section Homicide Unit and the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate
Mekiyell Muhammad (left) Deaariounse Bryant (right)
Woman shot in Colerain Township dies, police say 2 suspects charged
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie

Latest News

Justin Nix, 30, is a person of interest in the homicide investigation, the sheriff said.
Butler County Sheriff’s Office searching for person of interest in homicide
Father Geoff Drew
Father Drew rape trial being delayed for the fourth time, defense says
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Monica Pennington
Bond set for Middletown woman charged with sister’s murder