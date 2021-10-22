Contests
Reds’ India named Baseball America’s Rookie of the Year

Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) plays in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in...
Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India (6) plays in a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cincinnati, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India is Baseball America’s 2021 MLB Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old played in 150 games during his rookie year.

He made his major league debut on June 5.

India finished the 2021 season batting .269 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI.

