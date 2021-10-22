Reds’ India named Baseball America’s Rookie of the Year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India is Baseball America’s 2021 MLB Rookie of the Year.

The 24-year-old played in 150 games during his rookie year.

He made his major league debut on June 5.

India finished the 2021 season batting .269 with 21 home runs and 69 RBI.

.@BaseballAmerica has tabbed Jonathan India as their 2021 Rookie of the Year! 🏆



Congrats, @JonathanIndia! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/f4vlI6rs8y — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) October 22, 2021

