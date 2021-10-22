Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Video arson suspect arrested

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who Cincinnati fire officials say was caught on video dousing a North Avondale building with lighter fluid to ignite a fire is under arrest.

Cincinnati police and fire officials released video they say shows Jatoy Mathis, 30, on Aug. 26 in the 3800 block of Reading Road.

A national warrant for her arrest was put out and authorities wildly circulated the video in the hopes of finding her.

It took nearly two months, but Mathis was taken into custody Thursday on two counts of aggravated arson, court records show.

She was held overnight without bond at the Hamilton County jail and makes her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

Video shows arson suspect spraying lighter fluid to spark North Avondale fire, investigators say

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
New Ohio license plate design
Ohio corrects mistake on state’s new license plate
Mekiyell Muhammad (left) Deaariounse Bryant (right)
Woman shot in Colerain Township dies, police say 2 suspects charged
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Chris Stapleton performs "A Simple Song" at the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards at...
Chris Stapleton concert at Riverbend postponed

Latest News

Monica Pennington
Court Friday for Middletown woman charged with sister’s murder
Security camera footage of an incident at a Morrow home where a woman says men approached her...
Warren Co. woman ‘on edge’ after incident with strangers at her home
Kaleb Willis
Colerain police locate missing 12-year-old
Police went to the home on Lafayette Avenue after a woman said they shot their sister,...
911 call released after woman kills sister in Middletown shooting