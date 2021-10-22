Video arson suspect arrested

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman who Cincinnati fire officials say was caught on video dousing a North Avondale building with lighter fluid to ignite a fire is under arrest.

Cincinnati police and fire officials released video they say shows Jatoy Mathis, 30, on Aug. 26 in the 3800 block of Reading Road.

A national warrant for her arrest was put out and authorities wildly circulated the video in the hopes of finding her.

It took nearly two months, but Mathis was taken into custody Thursday on two counts of aggravated arson, court records show.

She was held overnight without bond at the Hamilton County jail and makes her first court appearance in the case at 9 a.m. Friday.

