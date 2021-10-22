Contests
Warren Co. woman ‘on edge’ after incident with strangers at her home

She says the men lied about why they were there then left when she offered to call the police on their behalf.
Security camera footage of an incident at a Morrow home where a woman says men approached her door, lied about why they were there, then fled when she offered to call the police on their behalf.(Provided)
By Jessica Schmidt
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORROW, Ohio (WXIX) - A Warren County homeowner says she believes she was targeted by members of a gang said to be operating across the Tri-State.

Stephanie Wendling was in her Morrow home with her two children Sunday night when she says two people walked onto her porch. The movement triggered her security cameras.

“[They] start heading toward the door, and then the doorbell rings, so I quickly scurried and locked the door,” Wendling recalled. “He heard the door lock. He mentioned to the guy, like, ‘Crap, the door is locked,’ and said something about going to the car.”

Wendling says her gut instinct told her to send her children to safety and grab her gun.

“It was just wrong. The way their stance was, it just felt wrong,” she said of the men she didn’t know.

Wendling says one of the men told her they needed help because their car was in a ditch. But then she says he changed his story, telling her his car needed a jump instead.

Wendling refused to open the door and offered to call the police. That, Wendling says, is when the men left in a car that was parked in her driveway.

She says she heard it start without needing a jump. Then she called 911, after which sheriff’s deputies arrived and searched the property.

“I’m still on edge, but it’s ok. It’s normal. It was a trauma,” she said.

‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State

Investigators across the region—in Springboro, Union Township, Boone County, Newtown, Hamilton Township and beyond—are reporting a recent string of vehicle thefts as well as car and home break-ins. Suspects as young as 14 have been arrested.

On Thursday, Warren County Juvenile Court Judge Joseph Kirby issued a stark warning about the so-called “glacier gang,” which he describes as “ruthless and fearless” as well as “aggressive and violent.”

Wendling says she doesn’t know if her case is connected, but either way, she’s had enough.

“That’s scary if kids are at that point that that’s the adrenaline rush they’re looking for,” she said.

Morrow police say they are upping patrols in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

