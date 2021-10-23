Contests
Hamilton residents advised not to drink tap water—for now

The advisory is being issued out of an abundance of caution.
The City of Hamilton is under a quasi-water advisory as officials ask residents not to drink...
The City of Hamilton is under a quasi-water advisory as officials ask residents not to drink from their taps until later this evening.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Hamilton officials on Friday evening are asking residents not to drink water from their taps until further notice.

The city is currently experiencing “an issue of high pH water in the Lindenwald area,” according to a spokesperson.

The pH levels were higher than normal when tested, though they remain within acceptable levels for drinking water.

Water leaving the plant has also returned to normal pH levels as of this writing, and the water coming out of Hamilton taps is expected to return to normal later this evening, the spokesperson says.

Nevertheless, out of an abundance of caution, the city is urging residents not to drink the water for now.

The water is acceptable for all other uses.

The city will provide updates through its Twitter account.

We will also update this advisory across our digital platforms.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

