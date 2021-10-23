Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk supports research, patient services

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Making Strides for Breast Cancer 5K Walk was held Saturday morning at Yeatman’s Cove.

Thousands of walkers took to the streets and brought people together to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

The annual walk helps raise thousands of dollars for breast cancer research and patient services.

“In Cincinnati, we’re funding $3 million for research but we also take care of people along their journey, patient support services, our transportation program,” American Cancer Society Executive Director Lenora Oeters said.

The event is in honor of those who lost their battle to cancer, survivors, caregivers and those battling cancer.

“It’s amazing that people are out here walking and supporting and the sisterhood we feel,” breast cancer survivor Arnika Bess said. “It’s great.”

According to the American Cancer Society, Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walks were started to help unite communities in the fight against the deadly disease.

The drive in the Queen City to fight breast cancer is part of the largest network of breast cancer events in the United States.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.