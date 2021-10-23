Middletown pastor wants to help the vandals who broke into his church

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Middletown police are searching for whoever vandalized a church.

Lamar Ferrell, the pastor of Berachah Church, says one or more people broke through a window to gain entry into a wing of the church that’s being remodeled.

“We know that these are youth,” said Ferrell.

The pastor says the renovations will turn that wing of the church into so-called “compassion city center,” which will house community services.

He says much of the vandalism is too vulgar and graphic to share, come of it carrying anti-religious themes.

Ferrell says he’s sad for the culprit or culprits “that they don’t understand God does love them.”

He adds he’s not upset about what happened.

“It was just something that, you know, that here’s a brokenness in their lives,” Ferrell said.

He says he wants to find whoever is responsible to help them.

“This could be the greatest thing to ever happen if these young people, we can find out who they are, so that we can reach in and says, ‘Look, we want to help you, and you’re going down a bad path,’” he said. “Instead of breaking through a window to get in, we want them to come through the doors.”

If you have any information, you’re urged to contact Middletown police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.