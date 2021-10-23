OSHP releases dash cam from I-75 trooper shooting

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - Robert Hathorn awaits trial after being indicted on six charges for an incident involving an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper on Oct. 7 that led to a manhunt and his eventual arrest.

Among other charges, he faces a felonious assault charge for allegedly discharging a gun during a struggle with a trooper that had pulled him over.

On Friday, OSHP released dash cam video from the incident, after Hathorn’s wife said he had been shot first by the trooper before the scuffle, and before the trooper was shot. No gunshot is heard on the video before Hathorn and Trooper Josef Brobst are seen wrestling near the ditch barrier.

[WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO.] The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released the dashcam video from an incident on Oct. 7 where... Posted by 13abc on Friday, October 22, 2021

13abc cameras were recording when a trooper asked Hathorn during his arrest how he hurt his hand, to which Hathorn responded, “He shot me in my f---ing hand.”

An Ohio Highway Patrol spokesperson said that injury is still part of their investigation.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phillip Reigel said that he has reviewed the dashcam video, saying it clearly shows that the trooper did not fire his weapon and did not cause the injury to Hathorn’s finger. He says it was injured, but it is not clear how the injury occurred.

Trooper Josef Brobst first stopped Hathorn for an alleged speeding violation on I-75 near Findlay.

Tiffany Hathorn also said that her friend and her three children were in the vehicle with her husband at the time. That information - that there were witnesses - was previously unreleased but was confirmed by investigators Thursday.

After the scuffle, Hathorn got back in the truck and took off. He eventually abandoned the vehicle and left on foot. The children and friend were found walking near the truck by Hancock County Sheriff’s deputies.

Hathorn appeared in court Friday.

Below is the full 35 minute clip released by OSHP, unedited. [Graphic Content Warning]

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.