Pedestrian hit, killed by train in West Chester

A man was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening in West Chester Township, according to police officials.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening in West Chester Township, according to police officials.

Around 1:38 p.m., officers say that West Chester Fire and Police Departments responded to a pedestrian struck by a train on State Route 747 near Premier Way.

The Butler County Coroners Office pronounced the man dead at the scene, police said.

The identity of the man is unknown.

The road was closed for about three hours and reopened around 4:30 p.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. FOX19 NOW is on the scene and will update when more information becomes available.

