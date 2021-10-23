Contests
Police searching for missing Hamilton Co. man with Alzheimer’s

Russell Flynn
Russell Flynn(Sharonville Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help finding a missing man who has Alzheimer’s.

Russell Flynn, 84, drove away from his home on Creek Road in Sharonville around 9 p.m. on Friday, according to police.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white plaid shirt and blue jeans, police say.

He is described as 5′8″ and 160 lbs. with gray hair and blue eyes.

His vehicle is an orange 1966 Ford Mustang with Ohio plates 209XHM.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re urged to call 911.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

