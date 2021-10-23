Showers Move In Overnight

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Drier air will make for a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and showers return to the area Sunday early afternoon. More rain will fall Monday.

Friday Update: A Killing Frost is still NOT in the picture at least through the first week or two of November. There could be a few valley locations that pick up some light frost into early November, but based on long range models it looks like most locations could see a killing frost between the 17th and 21st of November. However, there are indications that between November 3rd and 9th pockets of no-problem frost could develop in the area.

