Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Showers Move In Overnight

logo
logo(WXIX)
By Catherine Bodak
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Drier air will make for a partly to mostly cloudy Saturday and showers return to the area Sunday early afternoon. More rain will fall Monday.

Friday Update: A Killing Frost is still NOT in the picture at least through the first week or two of November. There could be a few valley locations that pick up some light frost into early November, but based on long range models it looks like most locations could see a killing frost between the 17th and 21st of November. However, there are indications that between November 3rd and 9th pockets of no-problem frost could develop in the area.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Cincinnati Fire Department trying to identify arson suspect
Woman accused of arson in North Avondale building fire arrested, court docs say

Latest News

A line of severe thunderstorms knocked down trees and power lines around southern Genesee and...
A Few Showers Overnight, Clearing Saturday
A Few Showers Overnight, Clearing Saturday
A Few Showers Overnight, Clearing Saturday
Friday Evening Forecast Update
Friday Evening Forecast Update
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast
Olga Breese's Morning & Midday Forecast