3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley Saturday night.
Police say a grey Nissan pulled up and fired shots at a car parked in front of Urban Air Adventure Park just before 10 p.m.
The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they are expected to be okay.
Officers say that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Police do not have a suspect at this time.
The shooting is still under investigation.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.