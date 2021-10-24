Contests
3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say

Police were at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Oakley Saturday night.
Police were at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Oakley Saturday night.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three people were injured after a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley Saturday night.

Police say a grey Nissan pulled up and fired shots at a car parked in front of Urban Air Adventure Park just before 10 p.m.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital. Police say they are expected to be okay.

Officers say that the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.

Police do not have a suspect at this time.

The shooting is still under investigation.

