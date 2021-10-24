Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

5 injured in 3 shootings Saturday night

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A total of five people are injured after three different shootings happened in the city within hours of each other Saturday night.

The first shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine at 7:18 p.m. in the 200 block of W McMicken Ave.

Police say a man was shot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

About 18 minutes later, police responded to the 1700 block of Kinney Ave. in Evanston for another shooting.

The captain at the scene said that the victim had already been taken to the hospital when police arrived. Police say that the victim is in surgery.

A couple of hours later, a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley in front of the Urban Air Adventure Park.

Police say a grey Nissan pulled up and fired shots at a car parked in front of Urban Air Adventure Park just before 10 p.m.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police have not made arrests in connection with any of the shootings.

All three of the shootings are still being investigated.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
File photo of police lights
Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out
Former youth football coach found guilty of gross sexual imposition

Latest News

Police were at the scene of a drive-by shooting in Oakley Saturday night.
3 people injured in Oakley shooting, police say
A Canadian-based supercar event benefiting children with physical and mental illness comes to...
Canadian-based supercar benefit comes to Cincinnati
Supercar Parade for Kids held at Union Terminal Sunday
Supercar Parade for Kids held at Union Terminal Sunday
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evanston Saturday evening.
Man in surgery after shooting in Evanston, police say