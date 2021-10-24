5 injured in 3 shootings Saturday night

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A total of five people are injured after three different shootings happened in the city within hours of each other Saturday night.

The first shooting happened in Over-the-Rhine at 7:18 p.m. in the 200 block of W McMicken Ave.

Police say a man was shot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

His condition is unknown at this time.

About 18 minutes later, police responded to the 1700 block of Kinney Ave. in Evanston for another shooting.

The captain at the scene said that the victim had already been taken to the hospital when police arrived. Police say that the victim is in surgery.

A couple of hours later, a drive-by shooting happened in Oakley in front of the Urban Air Adventure Park.

Police say a grey Nissan pulled up and fired shots at a car parked in front of Urban Air Adventure Park just before 10 p.m.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital and are expected to be okay.

Police have not made arrests in connection with any of the shootings.

All three of the shootings are still being investigated.

