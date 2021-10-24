Canadian-based supercar benefit comes to Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -A Canadian-based car event, the “Driven Project,” is coming to Cincinnati for the first time to help bring joy to children who are battling physical and mental illness by riding throughout the city in a supercar.

The project was created in 2018 in Vancouver, Canada, to provide 12 Very Important Passengers, VIPs, from the Make a Wish program and area hospitals a chance to ride in a supercar Ferrari or a Mercedes.

The VIPs and the drivers will be escorted by Cincinnati police starting from Union Terminal and ending at Jeff Wyler Automotive Family in Milford.

They will also be cruising by the Ronald McDonald House and Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

“The goal is to provide the children with an adrenaline-filled escape from reality, providing them with a boost to help them stay strong in their battles, and create memories they will cherish forever,” Jeff Wyler officials said.

Chief Elliot Isaac will be one of the drivers.

The public is invited to Union Terminal from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to cheer on the fleet.

Police say that the VIPs will join another group of children where they will get to see more supercars and fire vehicles as well as interact with police, CPD SWAT and Milford police.

