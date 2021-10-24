Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out

By Ken Brown and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family members of a sexual assault victim are speaking out after the alleged attacker was released less than a day after arrest.

The family members of the 11-year-old rape victim have expressed their anger and frustration after a judge’s decision to release the 14-year-old alleged attacker.

“We’re angry, we’re upset, we’re hurt,” one family member identified only as Janet to protect the victim’s identity says. “I don’t understand how a brutal crime can be committed and they’re allowed to walk the streets and the victim is like, they seem like they’re the one that’s in trouble.”

The case involves both a teen and a pre-teen so police will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victim or the alleged attacker.

The family member of the victim explained her frustration to FOX19′s Ken Brown.

“Just how disappointed I am in this whole, the way this whole thing has been handled. How disappointed I am in the justice system,” she says. “Just, I’m just at a loss for words seriously because I don’t understand how you let a criminal out to only turn around and do this to someone else.”

FOX19 NOW will be following up with the juvenile court as well as the prosecutor’s office.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Cincinnati Fire Department trying to identify arson suspect
Woman accused of arson in North Avondale building fire arrested, court docs say

Latest News

Inmates in numerous jails and prisons across Ohio now have access to playing cards that feature...
Non-profit rallies for continued use of ‘cold case’ playing cards for inmates
Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evanston Saturday evening.
Man in surgery after shooting in Evanston, police say
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
Man injured, police investigating OTR shooting
A man was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening in West Chester Township, according to...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in West Chester