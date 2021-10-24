Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The family members of a sexual assault victim are speaking out after the alleged attacker was released less than a day after arrest.

The family members of the 11-year-old rape victim have expressed their anger and frustration after a judge’s decision to release the 14-year-old alleged attacker.

“We’re angry, we’re upset, we’re hurt,” one family member identified only as Janet to protect the victim’s identity says. “I don’t understand how a brutal crime can be committed and they’re allowed to walk the streets and the victim is like, they seem like they’re the one that’s in trouble.”

The case involves both a teen and a pre-teen so police will not be releasing the names or identifying information about the victim or the alleged attacker.

The family member of the victim explained her frustration to FOX19′s Ken Brown.

“Just how disappointed I am in this whole, the way this whole thing has been handled. How disappointed I am in the justice system,” she says. “Just, I’m just at a loss for words seriously because I don’t understand how you let a criminal out to only turn around and do this to someone else.”

FOX19 NOW will be following up with the juvenile court as well as the prosecutor’s office.

