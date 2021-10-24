Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

First some rain, then a temperature drop

A cold front is on the way
logo
logo(WXIX)
By Olga Breese
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - After a brief lull on Sunday evening, rain chances will increase on Monday morning as a cold front approaches. Some locations may see scattered showers during the Monday morning commute. The work week will start off damp and dreary. Off and on showers are expected throughout the day on Monday; highs in the mid 60s.

Get set for a big temperature adjustment behind the front on Tuesday. Rain ends, but highs will stay in the chilly 50s. So far, frost is still NOT likely through the first week or two of November. However, a few valley locations could pick up some light frost early next month. Long-range models suggest most locations could see a killing frost between the 17th and 21st of November.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
File photo of police lights
Family members of 11-year-old sexual assault victim speak out
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Help wanted
Kentucky leads the nation in increase of people quitting their jobs

Latest News

Showers Likely Sunday
Showers Today
Showers Today
logo
Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms for Sunday
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast
Olga Breese's Evening & Overnight Forecast