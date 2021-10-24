Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Sky FOX19
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend
Advertisement

Man injured, police investigating OTR shooting

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.

Police say they received a call around 7:18 p.m. about a shooting at the 200 block of W McMicken Ave.

A man in his forties was reportedly shot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The identity of the man and his condition are currently unknown.

There are no suspects yet, according to police.

This situation is under investigation. FOX19 NOW will update as more details become available.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2021 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate after a Boone County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle fleeing law...
‘Ruthless, violent’ gang targeting cars, homes across the Tri-State
A man was charged after a woman was found dead during a well-being check in Kenton County,...
Man charged after police find woman dead in Northern Kentucky home
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round
Cincinnati Fire Department trying to identify arson suspect
Woman accused of arson in North Avondale building fire arrested, court docs say

Latest News

Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Evanston Saturday evening.
Man in surgery after shooting in Evanston, police say
A man was hit and killed by a train Saturday evening in West Chester Township, according to...
Pedestrian hit, killed by train in West Chester
UC's Desmond Ridder (9) tries to run the ball down the field during the UC Bearcats vs. Navy...
No. 2/3 UC Bearcats get first win on road against Navy Midshipmen
The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer 5K was held Saturday, Oct. 23.
Making Strides for Breast Cancer Walk supports research, patient services