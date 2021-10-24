Man injured, police investigating OTR shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured in OTR Saturday.

Police say they received a call around 7:18 p.m. about a shooting at the 200 block of W McMicken Ave.

A man in his forties was reportedly shot and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, according to police.

The identity of the man and his condition are currently unknown.

There are no suspects yet, according to police.

This situation is under investigation. FOX19 NOW will update as more details become available.

